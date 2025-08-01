SC issues notices to states in gaming ban plea, next hearing on August 18

The Supreme Court on Friday took a significant step in a petition demanding a blanket ban on all online and offline betting platforms, including those endorsed by celebrities. A bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Surya Kant issued notices to multiple states, asking them to file their responses within two weeks. The matter will now be heard next on August 18.

The petition, filed by evangelist and politician Dr. K.A. Paul, alleges that betting apps are trapping millions of Indians, especially youth, in an illegal and addictive system that violates their right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. Dr. Paul claimed that in Telangana alone, 1,023 people have died by suicide due to the influence of these platforms and further alleged that over 25 celebrities from Bollywood and Tollywood are under investigation for promoting betting apps.

In today’s hearing, Dr. Paul urged the Court to restrain celebrities from endorsing betting platforms. Justice Surya Kant acknowledged the concern but directed the petitioner to verify the status of a related matter already pending before another Supreme Court division bench led by Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K. Mahadevan.

Justice Kant observed that while the issue was serious, regulation alone might not be sufficient to curb the social menace. "People are voluntarily doing these things. Principally we are with you—it should be stopped—but you are under a misconception that it can be stopped through a law. Just like we can't stop people from committing murder despite the law," he remarked.

The bench also agreed with Dr. Paul’s contention that betting apps lack the kind of statutory warnings mandated for harmful substances like tobacco. The Court had earlier, in May 2025, issued notice to the Centre after the plea saw a surprise mention of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, with the petitioner criticizing celebrity endorsements of such platforms.

The Court today ordered notices to be issued to all states, marking a broadening of the scope of the matter. Notices are also to be served to respondents numbered 10 to 14. A copy of the petition has been directed to be shared with the Attorney General and Solicitor General of India.