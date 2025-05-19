Bengaluru police launches probe into Krutrim AI employee's death amid allegations of toxic work culture

Bengaluru police have registered a case of unnatural death after the body of Nikhil Somwanshi, an employee of Krutrim AI, was discovered in Agara Lake on May 18. According to CNBCTV-18, an FIR was filed based on a complaint by Somwanshi’s uncle, and authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to police sources, Somwanshi's manager has been served a notice and called in for questioning. Additionally, the police have asked Ola, which owns Krutrim AI, to provide official documentation related to Somwanshi's appointment, pay structure, working hours, and job responsibilities.

At present, the cause of the alleged suicide remains unclear.

Krutrim AI is a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence startup founded by Bhavish Aggarwal, who also leads ride-hailing company Ola. The company, launched in 2023, recently made headlines for being India’s first AI unicorn.

On May 18, Aggarwal confirmed the death of Somwanshi, who was a 25-year-old machine learning engineer at Krutrim and described the incident as a "tragic passing".

Additionally, a Krutrim spokesperson told media, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our most talented young employees, Nikhil, on the 8th of May. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time".

Further, the spokesperson ensured that the company would offer support to the family of the deceased.

"As a company, we are heartbroken by this loss. Nikhil was a valued team member, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew and worked with him," the spokesperson added.

Somwanshi joined Krutrim, the AI company owned by Ola, in August 2024.

According to media reports, Somwanshi was a bright student who completed his master's degree from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. He scored a 9.30 GPA.

However, post his death, users on internet have alleged that his death was a suicide due to the toxic work culture at Krutrim.