AdEx dip 5-18% | BCCI halts IPL 2025 | Swiggy's losses mount to Rs 1081 crore

India-Pakistan tensions to trigger 5–10% dip in H1 2025 AdEx; brands hit pause on high-visibility media
Travel, outdoor, and news advertising set to witness pullbacks. Brands adopt cautious messaging and approach.
BCCI halts IPL 2025 indefinitely amid India-Pakistan tensions
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid military tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.
Swiggy's losses mount to Rs 1081 crore in Q4 FY25 amid soaring ad expenses
Overall, Swiggy's losses have widened from Rs 2350.2 crore in FY24 to Rs 3116.7 crore in FY25
Britannia Industries posts 4% rise in profit to Rs 559.13 crore in Q4FY25
The revenue from the operation of Britannia Industries in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 4,432.19 crore compared to Rs 4,069.36 crore in Q4 FY24
Eveready appoints Anirban Banerjee as CEO
Banerjee currently serves as Senior Vice President and Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Head for Batteries, Flashlights and Lighting.