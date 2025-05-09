            

AdEx dip 5-18% | BCCI halts IPL 2025 | Swiggy's losses mount to Rs 1081 crore

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18May 9, 2025 5:32 PM
The impact of these shifts is expected to reflect in the advertising expenditure (AdEx) for the first half of 2025. (Image Source: Unsplash)

India-Pakistan tensions to trigger 5–10% dip in H1 2025 AdEx; brands hit pause on high-visibility media

Travel, outdoor, and news advertising set to witness pullbacks. Brands adopt cautious messaging and approach.

BCCI halts IPL 2025 indefinitely amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid military tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Swiggy's losses mount to Rs 1081 crore in Q4 FY25 amid soaring ad expenses

Overall, Swiggy's losses have widened from Rs 2350.2 crore in FY24 to Rs 3116.7 crore in FY25

Britannia Industries posts 4% rise in profit to Rs 559.13 crore in Q4FY25

The revenue from the operation of Britannia Industries in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 4,432.19 crore compared to Rs 4,069.36 crore in Q4 FY24

Eveready appoints Anirban Banerjee as CEO

Banerjee currently serves as Senior Vice President and Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Head for Batteries, Flashlights and Lighting.


First Published on May 9, 2025 5:32 PM

