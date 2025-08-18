July 2025 tops as biggest box office month of the year: Ormax Media Report

July 2025 has emerged as the strongest month at the Indian box office so far this year, with total collections reaching Rs 1,430 crore. This figure includes projected earnings from July releases still running in theatres.

After a relatively-muted June, the surge in July was driven primarily by two titles: Hindi film Saiyaara and the multi-lingual animated feature Mahavatar Narsimha, which together contributed over 45 percent of the month’s total gross box office, highlighted Ormax Media's The India Box Office Report.

The cumulative box office for 2025 releases stands at Rs 7,175 crore, which is 22 percent higher than the same period in 2024. Based on pro rata estimation, the year has a good chance of grossing more than ₹12,000 cr, and is in the running to become the best-ever year at the Indian box office - a record currently held by 2023, at ₹12,226 crore.

Saiyaara topped the box office in July 2025, grossing Rs 392 cr, making it the second-highest grossing film of the year so far, behind Chhaava. Mahavatar Narsimha follows Saiyaara, grossing Rs 259 cr at the domestic box office (including projected collections), with the Hindi version contributing 75 percent of its total domestic earnings.

Hollywood continues its strong run in India, with three titles featuring in this month’s Top 10 list: Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman & The Fantastic Four: The First Steps.

Hindi dominates the list of highest-grossing films of 2025 so far, with five titles in the Top 10, not including the multi-lingual Mahavatar Narsimha.

The continued success of Hollywood films in July has boosted Hollywood’s share from 10 percent (Jan-Jun) to 12 percent (Jan-Jul), which is now at par with 2022, and higher than 2023 (nine percent) and 2024 (eight percent). Kannada language’s share also increased from under one percent in June to over two percent in July, driven by the success of horror-comedy Su From So, while the share of Malayalam titles has dropped from 10 percent in June to eight percent in July.