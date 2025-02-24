Key policymakers at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave | Plague of fake reviews on app stores | Ranveer row pushes brands to AI influencers?

ADVERTISEMENT
At Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave, a global view on AI regulation and media transformation
Michael McNamara, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and Co-chair of the European Parliament's AI Working Group, will deliver a special address at the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 on February 27 in Delhi.
Ranveer Allahbadia row: Are AI or virtual influencers the answer to avoiding scandals and controversies?
Brands could increasingly swap scandal-prone humans for AI influencers who never mess up, demand pay raises, or tweet something regrettable at 3 a.m. . Read More
App stores, brands, influencers and fake reviews: AI-generated ratings and fake reviews on app stores are cause for concern
Calling out the fake reviews, Zerodha's Nithin Kamath said, “I wonder how many Google India Play Store and Apple App Store reviews are genuine. I was going through Zerodha's reviews and compared them with those of other financial services apps in India. Most of the 5-star reviews seem fake — many even read like AI-generated content.”
Consumer advocacy groups demand ban on opinion trading platforms in India
Many advertisements, including influencer promotions, falsely portray earnings as risk-free, potentially violating ASCI and CCPA guidelines on deceptive promotions.
Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025: MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju to discuss vision for India’s media transformation
Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the MIB, will detail the government’s initiatives to empower both digital and traditional media. His address will emphasize efforts to support sustainable industry growth, drive innovation, and enable new monetization models in an AI-driven media landscape.
Catch Storyboard18's top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem here and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.