EAM Jaishankar, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Global Media Dialogue | IG's Adam Mosseri on India setting global benchmarks in social media habits

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

EAM Jaishankar, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urge for cultural pluralism, tech collaboration at WAVES Global Media Dialogue

At the Global Media Dialogue on day two of WAVES 2025, the Ministers advocated for a more inclusive global media landscape by championing cultural heritage, embracing innovation, and fostering cross-sector partnerships to drive the future of the creative economy.

Policies are never frozen, always evolving documents: Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi

In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi shed light on the public broadcaster's role in democratising content, and the evolving landscape of content creation and distribution in India.

Instagram's Adam Mosseri on India setting global benchmarks in social media habits

At WAVES 2025, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, revealed, “India's diversity in language and culture is reflected in its content. The country has led in areas like subtitle translation and audio dubbing. There’s a lot the world can learn from how India bridges linguistic and cultural gaps across states and languages.”

YouTube is a core part of India’s advertising ecosystem: Ajay Vidyasagar of YouTube

In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18, Ajay Vidyasagar, MD, YouTube, Southeast Asia and Emerging Markets, highlighted how India is not only keeping pace with global trends but in many ways setting them.

TRAI Chairman pushes for multiple audience measurement rating agencies

In his keynote speech at WAVES 2025, Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI highlighted three areas of concern: content regulation, competitive parity, and consumer protection. He also flagged regulatory disparity between linear, digital broadcasting and urged balanced oversight.