Dawn of the Orange Economy | M&E industry a $100 billion opportunity |Creative economy to drive job

It’s the dawn of the Orange Economy: PM Modi at WAVES 2025

Content, creativity, and culture are the three pillars of the Orange Economy, says PM Narendra Modi at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai. Says “create in India, create for the world.”

India’s M&E industry a $100 billion opportunity: Mukesh Ambani at WAVES 2025 hails it as “real power”

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, hailed WAVES 2025 as a transformative global platform for India’s creative economy, highlighting its cultural power, tech integration, and $100 billion growth potential under PM Modi’s leadership.

Creative economy to drive job growth, outpacing manufacturing: Adobe CEO

Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen said in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), unmatched talents are thriving in the global ecosystem

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis: 'India is prepared to lead the world as a creative superpower'

Devendra Fadnavis ended his speech with a quote by Swami Vivekananda, "The times of change don’t wait. And I would like to add to that: Here in Mumbai, we don’t just ride the waves—we create them."

WAVES, IICT to further strengthen Mumbai's role as key centre in global creative ecosystem: Ashwini Vaishnaw