Dawn of the Orange Economy | M&E industry a $100 billion opportunity |Creative economy to drive job

It’s the dawn of the Orange Economy: PM Modi at WAVES 2025
Content, creativity, and culture are the three pillars of the Orange Economy, says PM Narendra Modi at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai. Says “create in India, create for the world.”
India’s M&E industry a $100 billion opportunity: Mukesh Ambani at WAVES 2025 hails it as “real power”
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, hailed WAVES 2025 as a transformative global platform for India’s creative economy, highlighting its cultural power, tech integration, and $100 billion growth potential under PM Modi’s leadership.
Creative economy to drive job growth, outpacing manufacturing: Adobe CEO
Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen said in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), unmatched talents are thriving in the global ecosystem
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis: 'India is prepared to lead the world as a creative superpower'
Devendra Fadnavis ended his speech with a quote by Swami Vivekananda, "The times of change don’t wait. And I would like to add to that: Here in Mumbai, we don’t just ride the waves—we create them."
WAVES, IICT to further strengthen Mumbai's role as key centre in global creative ecosystem: Ashwini Vaishnaw
In his opening remarks at WAVES 2025, the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that leading global technology companies including Nvidia, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Adobe will collaborate to build the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai into a world-class institution that equips young creators with the skills and tools for the future.