At Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave, a global view on AI regulation and media transformation

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the media industry, policymakers and industry leaders will gather in New Delhi for the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 to discuss AI legislation and its profound impact on digital transformation. The event will feature a keynote address by Michael McNamara, a Member of the European Parliament and Co-chair of its AI Working Group, who will provide insights into Europe’s evolving regulatory framework.

McNamara, one of the key architects behind the European Union’s AI Act—the world’s first comprehensive regulation on artificial intelligence—will deliver a special address titled “Drafting & Regulating AI Laws – The European Experience.” His session will explore the foundational principles of the AI Act, ethical safeguards, and the challenges of balancing innovation with accountability. He is also expected to discuss industry pushback, enforcement strategies, and the role of international cooperation in shaping AI laws worldwide.

For Indian policymakers and industry stakeholders, Europe’s regulatory approach offers valuable lessons, particularly in the media and advertising sectors, where AI is rapidly transforming news production, content distribution, and audience engagement.

Read More: MeitY Secretary S Krishnan to elucidate on AI and accountability at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025

As one of India’s key industry bodies representing 20 leading media organizations, the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is closely tracking these developments. This year’s conclave, themed “Media Transformations in the AI Age,” will serve as a platform for policymakers, media executives, and technology experts to examine AI’s growing role in journalism and digital storytelling.

A key highlight of the conclave is Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Hon'ble Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, who will inaugurate the event, shedding light on India’s national AI roadmap and the government's strategy to position the country as a global AI leader. The minister will outline the vision for fostering a digital news ecosystem that is both credible and efficient.

The event will also feature special addressed by policymakers who will outline the government’s approach to navigating the challenges posed by AI, including misinformation, deepfakes, data privacy concerns, and platform accountability. As AI continues to play a crucial role in shaping the future of news and content creation, leaders are expected to discuss India's vision for fostering a responsible, AI-driven media ecosystem while upholding journalistic integrity.