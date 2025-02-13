Marketers rethink influencer marketing strategy, budgets | Nikhil Kamath launches WTFund's 2nd cohort | Fantasy sports’ big challenge

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina controversy: Time for brands to shift ad budgets away from influencers?
The controversy has intensified discussions around influencers' accountability and responsibility. Industry experts believe it won’t significantly slow down influencer marketing but it will invite greater scrutiny of influencers/creators, deal values and ROI.
Nikhil Kamath launches 2nd cohort of WTFund, supporting 9 startups
The WTFund provides a grant of up to Rs 20 lakh to newbie founders, along with mentorship and strategic partnerships, to help startups scale their impact.
Industry stakeholders seek govt action against illegal betting apps
A representation letter will also be sent to Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Finance, SEBI and ASCI on the need to prohibit opinion trading platforms in India.
ITC in talks to acquire MTR Foods and Eastern Condiments for $1.4 billion
Orkla, which owns both brands, had previously explored the option of taking its Indian business public by considering an IPO as recently as September 2024.
Should CEOs, founders trademark their names? The case for protecting business leaders' personal brands
As CEOs and founders become the face of their companies and personal brands, the push to trademark identities and protect personalities is gaining momentum.