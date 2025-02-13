Nikhil Kamath launches 2nd cohort of WTFund, supporting 9 startups

ADVERTISEMENT
Entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath has unveiled a second cohort of WTFund. The WTFund is an initiative that provides funding to new startup owners in a democratized manner. This latest cohort comprises 22 innovative founders who will receive support through WTFund.
The WTFund provides a grant of up to Rs 20 lakh to newbie founders, along with mentorship and strategic partnerships, to help startups scale their impact.
Sharing exclusive details of the nine startups that earned the funding from Kamath's WTFund are Nasadya (H2ive), InnerGize, Armatrix, Drnk, Neoperk, ReferRush, Modus AI, Bytes, and Ai.gnosis.
The second cohort brings together solutions across Tech/SaaS, D2C, EdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, and Cleantech.
The initiative attracted applications from more than 50 cities, spanning all tiers and remote areas.
Nasadya, founded by Chaitanya Gulati, Subhechchha Paul, and Suhani Mohan, develops advanced solid-state hydrogen storage solutions for safer, more affordable, and more efficient industrial energy use. InnerGize is a startup that offers a wearable device that reduces chronic stress and anxiety using non-invasive technology. Armatrix develops industrial robotics, including flexible robotic arms for hazardous environments. Neoperk is an AI-powered soil testing solution that improves agricultural productivity and sustainability. ReferRush is a multi-channel referral program platform for eCommerce brands. Modus AI is an AI-driven fraud detection system for financial institutions. Ai.gnosis is an AI-based developmental screening tool for early autism detection. Bytes provides an AI-powered Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for two-wheelers, and Drnk provides specialty beverages with sustainable and healthier options.
"With Cohort 2, we’re backing founders who aren’t just dreaming of change but are actually building it. The future belongs to those who take the leap, and we’re here to make sure they don’t have to do it alone," Kamath said.