MIB, industry stakeholders discuss unified content rating system for digital platforms | Media.Monks rebrands as ‘Monks’

MIB, industry stakeholders discuss unified content rating system for digital platforms: Exclusive

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has recently been suggested to implement a unified content rating system to provide standardised, transparent, and reliable performance metrics across digital platforms.

During a roundtable which was chaired by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, industry stakeholders emphasised on the need of the rating system.

The meeting saw participation from various other industry stakeholders including Anant Nath, Editor, The Caravan, Editors Guild of India, R. Jai Krishna, Secretary General, News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), Shashi Sinha, Nakul Chopra, Chairman & CEO, Broadcast Audience Research Cell, Mohit Soni, CEO, Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), Ashoke Pandit, President, Indian Film and Television Directors Association, and Ankur Bhasin, Founding member & Secretary, MEAI (Media & Entertainment Association of India), among others.

Media.Monks rebrands as ‘Monks’, Sets stage for growth beyond media

Media.Monks, the operating brand of S4 Capital, has announced that the digital-first, data-driven advertising, marketing, and technology services company will transition into two fully synchronized practices- marketing services and technology services both powered by Monks Flow, an AI-powered marketing and workflow platform. Additionally, the company will rebrand as Monks and will set the stage for future growth and innovation beyond media.

“Many of today’s agencies are wrestling with the pace of change in a world profoundly transformed by technology. It's always been our ambition to disrupt the legacy model and today marks another important milestone in that journey,” says Sir Martin Sorrell, S4 Capital Founder and Executive Chairman.

'Ready-to-mix body wash failed for us’, says GCPL’s MD and CEO Sudhir Sitapati

Sudhir Sitapati, MD and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), revealed during a media roundtable recently that their ready-to-mix body wash product failed in the Indian market. He also discussed various aspects of rural demand and growth in the country and GCPL’s marketing strategies.

Addressing the media during the roundtable, Sitapati said, “The ready-to-mix body wash failed for us. We had launched a ready-to-mix hand wash which really succeeded and was doing extremely well. The ready-to-mix body wash failed. Our diagnosis of why it failed is that the category wasn't adequately developed. See, one has to first develop a category and then ask people to use ready-to-mix. People are using hand wash, but they are not using body wash.”

EXCLUSIVE: BMC mulls releasing new outdoor advertising policy by August-end

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is on track to release a newly drafted revised OOH advertising policy following the Ghatkopar incident, by the end of August, sources close to the development shared.

The new policy with revised guidelines and new additions and provisions, is aimed at bringing in greater transparency, accountability, and stricter norms to check violations.

On July 5th, BMC released the draft of these guidelines, which were then made public for feedback.

Google joins hands with MeitY to train 10,000 Indian startups in AI

Google is working with the Ministry of Electronics and IT's (MeitY's) Startup Hub to train and support 10,000 Indian startups in artificial intelligence (AI). The company will also provide up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits for eligible startups to invest in the cloud infrastructure and computational power required for AI development and deployment.

The tech giant also announced that more than 1.5 million developers globally are using Gemini models. The announcement was made at the company's developer event, Google I/O Connect Bengaluru. This move by Google is part of the company’s strategy to tap into the rapidly growing artificial intelligence developer ecosystem in India, a crucial market for its global AI efforts.