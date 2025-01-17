MIB's Sanjay Jaju on M&E industry | Mindshare's Amin Lakhani interview | Election Commission's advisory to political parties

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

M&E industry contributes nearly Rs 3 lakh crore to Indian economy; gaming witnessing 20 percent growth, says Sanjay Jaju, MIB

At the India Digital Summit (IDS), organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with support from Digital India and Skill India, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting discussed the state of the media and entertainment industry.

Jaju highlighted that the media and entertainment industry is not only culturally significant but also an economic powerhouse. This industry contributes nearly Rs 3 lakh crore to the Indian economy and is growing at a rate faster than the overall economy. Certain sub-sectors, like gaming, are witnessing growth rates of around 20%, underlining the immense potential of this domain.

Gaming will be the next big opportunity in brand marketing for 2025, says Mindshare’s Amin Lakhani

Nearly three weeks into 2025, now's a good time to reflect on the most significant moments in media and marketing from 2024. From groundbreaking AI innovations to the rise of new digital platforms, technology has completely transformed how brands engage with consumers.

But what lies ahead? 2025 promises to be a game-changer, with immersive experiences, data-powered creativity, and cutting-edge marketing strategies redefining the industry. To explore what’s in store for this dynamic, tech-driven landscape, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Amin Lakhani, CEO of Mindshare South Asia.

Election Commission's advisory to political parties, 'Use label if content is AI generated'

The use of AI is globally popular. It is being used now by political parties in India as well to generate content and advertisements to promote their campaign further and reach more masses. However, in a recent advisory issued by the Election Commission of India, it has been instructed that use of 'AI labelling' is necessary whenever generating content for political promotional purposes.

How AI and fractional CMOs are reshaping the industry

As artificial intelligence automates tasks and fractional executives reshape leadership, marketing roles are evolving — not disappearing — ushering in a more strategic and creative era, say experts.

Maruti Suzuki unveils its first electric SUV - e VITARA

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled its first BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) SUV – the e VITARA, along with 'e for me' Electric Eco-Solutions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Built on the ground-up HEARTECT-e platform, the e VITARA offers superior performance and excellent range, with uncompromised comfort and safety. Set to be introduced in the NEXA channel, the e VITARA embodies NEXA’s core values of innovation, sophistication and premium customer experiences, stated the company in a statement.