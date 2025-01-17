Maruti Suzuki unveils its first electric SUV - e VITARA

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled its first BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) SUV – the e VITARA, along with 'e for me' Electric Eco-Solutions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Built on the ground-up HEARTECT-e platform, the e VITARA offers superior performance and excellent range, with uncompromised comfort and safety. Set to be introduced in the NEXA channel, the e VITARA embodies NEXA’s core values of innovation, sophistication and premium customer experiences, stated the company in a statement.

Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, “We aim to make BEVs attractive to customers through a three-pronged strategy. First is to develop a BEV dedicated platform for optimum performance. Second is to evolve the right product for the target markets, based on customer requirements. The third is to leverage our global economies of scale and concentrate manufacturing at a single location for the world. For this purpose, we have chosen India as the global manufacturing base due to its quality products, and scale merit. And this is exactly the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, to Make in India.”

Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director & chief executive officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The e VITARA is an SUV built on the all-new platform, called HEARTECT-e, exclusively designed for electric vehicles. It comes with highly efficient battery pack options to deliver more than 500 km1 for 61kWh on a single charge. We have equipped the e VITARA with several premium and advanced features such as Level 2 ADAS, Integrated Digital Display, and Next-Gen Suzuki Connect.”

Elaborating on the steps to increase EV adoption, he said, “Our goal is to create Electric Eco-Solutions for the customers. We call it “e for me”. We will offer smart home chargers along with installation support, leverage our vast network to provide fast charging support in the top 100 cities in the first phase, and then expand further. The idea is that, within these cities, every 5 to 10 km a customer finds a charging point by Maruti Suzuki. We are also preparing 1,500 EV enabled service workshops covering over 1,000 cities with specially trained manpower and special equipment to address all EV related support, including charging. Additionally, we will provide roadside assistance all over India.”

The e VITARA will be showcased through a phased rollout across NEXA dealerships nationwide. The e VITARA will be exported to more than 100 countries, including key markets like Japan and Europe.