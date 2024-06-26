OTT and TV audiences: One measurement system, one currency or multiple currencies? | Interpublic to sell digital marketing agency R/GA to TCS: Report

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

OTT and TV audiences: One measurement system, one currency or multiple currencies?

In its latest recommendations for the National Broadcast Policy (NBP) 2024, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has mentioned establishing transparent and credible audience measurement and rating system for television, radio and OTT broadcasting services. The authority suggested a revamp of the existing audience measurement system while introducing multiple agencies and an expansion of the sample size.

In the recommendations dated June 20, 2024, the authority is of the view that a transparent, credible and technologically equipped audience measurement system holds immense importance for all stakeholders. For that, the entry of multiple agencies for television not only introduces competition but also has the potential to enhance the quality of service and reduce costs.

LinkedIn’s Top Voice – Badge of honour or mere hook?

LinkedIn thrives on open dialogue, but accessibility can breed oversaturation. Not all voices on the professional networking platform hold equal weight – some offer valuable industry insights, while others may use the platform to promote personal beliefs disguised as professional pronouncements. How can one sort through this information chaos and identify the credible thought leaders?

The question at the heart of it all: is the Top Voice badge a true mark of distinction or simply a consolation prize in the ever-growing game of online influence?

The art of the matter: How MP Tourism and Ogilvy told and retold a success story

In the age of social media, travel has witnessed a significant boost and as per the Federations of Association in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), tourism will contribute $3 trillion towards GDP by 2047.

And several states have found potential in their hidden spots and unexplored art and culture. But well before the advent of smartphones and social media, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board proved a trailblazer in promoting the state's unseen culture and historic forts.

Agencies launch AI tools to help advertisers navigate ‘self-declaration certificate’ mechanism

Following the Supreme Court directive, advertisers and advertising agencies are complying with uploading ‘self-declaration certificate’ for each advertisement whether on TV, radio, digital or print. So far, around 36,000 certificates have been uploaded on both Broadcast Seva Portal (BSP) for TV and radio ads and on the Press Council of India’s (PCI) portal for print and digital and internet ads.

However, advertisers and advertising agencies have told Storyboard18 that the volume of advertisements has been impacted significantly. Mainly because many are still finding it challenging to navigate through the whole process of uploading information for the SDC for multiple ads and the portal lags. Advertisers and agencies are also cautious, partly because of clients' confidentiality as well.

Interpublic to sell digital marketing agency R/GA to TCS: Report

Interpublic Group (IPG) is in talks with Tata Consultancy Services to sell its prominent digital marketing agency R/GA.

While the negotiations are still ongoing, according to the Wall Street Journal, there is a possibility the deal might not materialise due to disagreements on valuation. R/GA is valued around $300mn.

It has been reported that R/GA has experienced executive turnover and client losses, and its revenue last year shrunk by roughly 20% to around $200 million. The conversations with TCS are likely to help IPG streamline its business.