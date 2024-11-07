Pandit Ad Wars | IT firms report stable attrition | Sandeep Sangwan appointed as Castrol's Global CMO

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Pandit Ad Wars! Astrologers compete for 'stars' in wedding season showdown

This year, the wedding season has seen a record number of auspicious "shubh mahurats" compared to last year. With the season now underway, astrology apps are already locked in a competitive advertising battle on the internet, vying for visibility through programmatic ads on mobile apps and websites. These platforms are increasing their ad spending by 20–25 percent to enhance their reach.

It’s not only astrology apps in the race to outbid each other; even astrologers and "pandits" (priests) are striving for better reviews and star ratings on these platforms. Recently, a user reported on social media that a pandit threatened to perform a “Rahu Jaap” (considered a bad omen) to “teach her a lesson” if she didn’t leave a favorable review. The viral post sparked backlash against the platform that had onboarded this pandit or astrologer.

IT firms report stable attrition in Q2, paving way for campus hiring surge in FY 25

India's leading software-developing firms have continued to witness muted attrition rates in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, signaling optimism for fresh talent onboarding in the H2 FY25. In the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY 25, Infosys observed 12.9 percent of voluntary attrition in the last twelve-month period (LTM) compared to 12.7 percent in the June quarter. TCS attrition in IT services was 12.3% whereas Wipro's attrition was stable at 14.5% on a quarterly basis.

Experts told Storyboard18 that Gen Z professionals have willingness to explore multiple industries and job functions early in their careers, therefore they often leave if they feel stagnant. On the other hand, millennials are more cautious about job-hopping but are quick to move for better compensation, career advancement, or stability.

Sandeep Sangwan appointed as Global CMO for Castrol

Sandeep Sangwan, who previously led Castrol India as Managing Director, has now taken the reins as the Global Chief Marketing Officer of the automotive and industrial lubricant giant.

The announcement was made by Castrol’s Global CEO, Michelle Jou, via LinkedIn, where she also welcomed Kedar Lele as the new India MD.

Sangwan, who joined BP in 2012, has held numerous leadership roles across major markets in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Sharan Hegde's 1% Club lays off 15% workforce amidst cost-cutting measures

Finfluencer Sharan Hegde's financial edtech platform, The 1% Club, has recently announced layoffs affecting 15% of its workforce as part of a cost-cutting measure.

In a LinkedIn post, Hegde explained that the layoffs were a result of “some mistakes with hiring and redundant expenses” during the company's growth phase. He also hinted at the potential impact of AI-led automation on certain roles within the organization.

In his LinkedIn post, Hegde acknowledged the challenges of rapid growth, stating, "Needless to say, when you grow at such a lightning speed, you are bound to make some mistakes with hiring and redundant expenses." This round of layoffs marks the company's first cost-cutting measure since its inception.

GCPL on the lookout for 'cost-efficient' media agency

Godrej Consumer Products Limited has invited pitches for its integrated media account, which is estimated to be around Rs 700 crore.

“It has always been a good practice for us to seek continual improvements that can drive cost efficiencies in our media strategy and spends," Harshdeep Chhabra, Head Global Media, GCPL told Storyboard18.

"...to this effect, we intend to run a transparent and objective media pitch process that will help us to select an appropriate media agency partner," he added.