Sandeep Sangwan appointed as Global CMO for Castrol

Sandeep Sangwan, who previously led Castrol India as Managing Director, has now taken the reins as the Global Chief Marketing Officer of the automotive and industrial lubricant giant.
The announcement was made by Castrol’s Global CEO, Michelle Jou, via LinkedIn, where she also welcomed Kedar Lele as the new India MD.
Sangwan, who joined BP in 2012, has held numerous leadership roles across major markets in Europe, Asia, and Africa.
As the MD of Castrol India since January 2020, he has overseen significant business transformation efforts, focusing on brand building, growth strategies, and team leadership. Now transitioning to Castrol’s UK headquarters, he succeeds Nicola Buck, who will step into an expanded marketing role within BP.
With an impressive background spanning over 20 years, Sangwan previously held leadership positions in sales, marketing, and P&L delivery at Gillette and P&G across India, the Middle East, China, and Europe.
An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow and Regional Engineering College (NIT), Kurukshetra, Sangwan brings a wealth of experience to his new global mandate.
Meanwhile, Kedar Lele, formerly of Hindustan Unilever Limited, steps into Sangwan’s shoes to lead Castrol India, marking a new chapter for the brand in the region.
