PMC brings down 53 illegal hoardings

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has pulled down 53 illegal hoardings to date and has ensured to continue the action in the coming days. This comes after the Mumbai illegal ad hoarding collapse incident that took 17 lives and left more than 75 injured on May 13. Of the 85 illegal hoardings in the city, 84 are located in the Hadapsar-Mundhwa area and one in Aundh-Baner.

PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale at a meeting instructed officials to launch a drive against illegal hoardings and carry out a structural audit of permitted billboards. Accordingly, a drive has been undertaken in the city, a media report said.

“Officials and ward officers have been instructed to conduct a structural audit of hoardings and submit reports within the next two days. If action is not taken then officials will face action,” said PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale.

On Wednesday, PMC authorities found that out of 491 hoardings inspected, 11 particularly were dangerous and were subsequently removed under the jurisdiction of the Wagholi – Nagar Road Regional Office. License Inspector Ganesh Bharti had then confirmed that the operation is still ongoing.