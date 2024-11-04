Radio players increase ad inventory | Britannia's Amit Doshi interview | HUL, Marico, Godrej trim ad spending

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Radio players increase ad inventory instead of pushing for rate hike to stay afloat

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the advertising revenue of 388 private radio channels in the country decreased to Rs 428.45 crore in Q1FY25 (April-June) as compared to Rs 491.98 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY24).

This was when the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) updated rates for advertising on private FM radio stations by 43% in the base rate- from Rs 52 to Rs 74 per ten seconds.

Experts tell Storyboard18 that with the rapid growth of digital and OTT platforms along with cheap data packs, the radio sector is being impacted like any other medium-- or even more since it is free-to-air and heavily dependent on advertising revenues.

Britannia created ‘Ting Ting Ti-Ding’ when sonic branding was simply unheard of: Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia Industries

On October 16, Britannia Industries, an Indian multinational foods company, partnered with Zepto, a quick commerce (q-commerce) firm, where its iconic sonic signature tune “Ting Ting Ti-Ding”, rings every time consumers add the product to the q-commerce’s cart.

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Britannia Industries, weighed in on the iconic sonic signature tune.

HUL, Marico, Godrej trim ad spending in Q2 FY25 to counter inflationary pressures

India's top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have cut spending on advertisement and promotions in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025 due to high food inflation and a resultant squeeze in urban demand.

TAM AdEx in its latest report mentioned that FMCG majors' advertising volumes on TV saw a de-growth of 6 percent in the first half of 2024. However, ad impressions in the digital medium witnessed an increase of 7 percent in H1 2024 over H1 2023.

Sandeep Dutta named as President of AWS India and South Asia

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is solidifying its commitment to India's digital future with the appointment of Sandeep Dutta as the new President for AWS India and South Asia.

This strategic addition marks a pivotal moment in AWS' journey to empower Indian businesses, governments, and communities in achieving their digital ambitions.

Dutta, a veteran with over 20 years at Accenture, brings extensive expertise in leading large-scale transformations, positioning him as a key leader in AWS's mission to drive digital innovation across the subcontinent.

Simply Speaking: Shorts #5 - The bane of biases

Great marketing often blends data insights with gut feeling and market experience. Over-analyzing can crowd out these instincts, resulting in decisions that lack the human touch or miss emotional connection points that data alone can’t predict, writes Shubhranshu Singh in this week's Simply Speaking.