Tamil Nadu takes a firm stance against online gaming | ASCI escalates illegal betting and gambling ads to MIB

Breaking: Tamil Nadu takes strong stand against online gaming, RMG players left red faced

On Wednesday, the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government took a firm stance against online gaming. The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) launched an awareness campaign aimed at addressing the addiction issue of online gaming in the state. This campaign comes as Tamil Nadu is in the process of developing a policy for regulating online gaming.

During the event, N. Muruganandam, Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu stated that teachers and parents should be informed about the addictive nature of online gaming. He also referenced the government’s decision to implement the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022.

ASCI escalates issue of illegal betting and gambling platforms' ads to MIB

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has identified and shared 700 ads from illegal betting and gambling companies with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) between April and August 2024. Storyboard18 recently reported that Real Money Gaming (RMG) players have claimed that offshore illegal gambling firms have been using the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) as a sporting platform for surrogate advertising.

In a letter to Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of MIB, Real Money Gaming (RMG) players raised concerns that illegal and offshore betting platforms like Melbet, Dafabet, Vegas11, Fun88, and 1xBet are engaging in surrogate advertising under names like Melbat, Dafanews, Vegas11 Sports News, Fun88 News, 1xbat, and Batery.AI.

Spring Capital invests in Agilitas, will help develop brand and launch strategies

Spring Capital recently invested in the sportswear and athleisure venture Agilitas Sports led by former PUMA India and South East Asia Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly, a source confirmed, without disclosing the amount of the investment. Spring Capital will collaborate closely with Agilitas to develop brand and launch strategies based on a deep understanding of consumer behavior and culture.

In April of this year, Agilitas Sports acquired the India license for the Italian shoe brand Lotto for 40 years, at an undisclosed price. Under the partnership with Lotto's parent company, WHP Global, Agilitas, based in Bengaluru, will oversee the manufacturing, design, and sale of Lotto products across India, South Asia, and Australia.

GCPL elevates Ashwin Moorthy to Global Head of Category Direction and Innovation

Godrej Consumer Products Limited has elevated Ashwin Moorthy to the position of global head of category direction and innovation. He will handle the responsibilities along with the responsibilities of his present role, which is head of marketing.

Moorthy was also inducted into the GCPL Global Management Committee and will be part of the senior management.

He began his career at Mindshare as a media planner and went on to work at Unilever.

Nazara acquires 15.86% stake in Indian esports platform STAN for Rs 18.4 cr

Nazara Technologies India’s only publicly listed diversified gaming, esports and sports media company, through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Nazara Dubai FZ, announced an acquisition of 15.86% stake in GetStan Technologies Pte. Ltd (“STAN”), an esports community platform in India. Nazara will purchase 15.86% in STAN for Rs 18.4 Cr (US$2.2 million) in an all-cash secondary transaction.

STAN is a key player in the Indian esports and fan engagement space, building a mobile-first platform that fosters connections among gamers and supports content creators with tools to succeed. Founded by Parth Chadha, Nauman Mulla, and Rahul Singh, STAN has quickly become a recognized name in the segment.