Tata Motors media review for Passenger Vehicles business underway? | GroupM elevates Ashwin Padmanabhan to COO

Tata Motors media review for Passenger Vehicles business underway?: Exclusive

One of the country's largest auto manufacturers, Tata Motors has put its media buying and planning business on pitch, as per sources. Industry insiders tell Storyboard18 that Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is conducting a media review and has floated multiple briefs. Different parts of Tata Motors PVs media mandate like above-the-line, digital (for electric and ICE business) and outdoor are with various agencies. These include Lodestar UM, OMD, Dentsu and Madison. It's unclear whether Tata Motors is looking to consolidate parts of the media mandate or to switch it up.

GroupM elevates Ashwin Padmanabhan to Chief Operating Officer, GroupM South Asia

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has elevated Ashwin Padmanabhan as Chief Operating Officer for South Asia. He will now oversee a streamlined structure that brings together GroupM’s extensive and diversified key practices. This includes Influencer Marketing, Content, OOH offering and Nexus.

Investments, Trading, Partnerships, Motion and Entertainment will continue to be part of his portfolio. Padmanabhan’s strategic vision will play a pivotal role in seamlessly integrating GroupM’s diversified services, to develop and deliver a best-in-class solution that unlocks value for clients and GroupM.

Despite 'retirement' tag, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma brand value to see substantial boost

Indian cricket team's iconic T20 World Cup win is set to enhance both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's respective legacy and association with winning, making them even more attractive to sponsors, even though they both announced their retirement from the T20 format. According to experts, their enhanced brand value post-victory would likely lead to new endorsements, increased media presence, and higher endorsement fees, solidifying their status as top-tier brand ambassadors.

As of recently, the brand value of cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is USD 227.9 million and USD 41 million, respectively. Both these players have led from the front and played a critical role in making India the world champions today. It is a historic moment which no marketer can ignore, and Kroll foresees a double digit jump in their brand values.

Hiring activity in advertising, PR industry declines by 6% in June this year: Naukri report

India's advertising and PR industry witnessed a 6 percent decline in hiring with 4,226 job postings in June 2023 as compared to 4,497 in June 2023, as per Naukri JobSpeak report. The Media/dotcom/Entertainment industry reported a 2 percent reduction in hiring at only 424 job postings in June this year as compared to 434 in the same period last year, recruitment platform Naukri's monthly index added. According to Naukri JobSpeak, the hiring activity in India in June remained muted across all sectors this year. The recruitment for white collar jobs saw an 8% decline with 2,582 hiring in June this year versus 2,795 hiring in June 2023.

CGI ads should be done and dusted; Find out why

What if a trend never left? What if it came, it conquered but now wants to stick around longer? Relevance is oh, so important these days. Well, that would work in case of lifestyle trends, like an easier cooking technique or a simple yet beneficial exercise.

However, the trend being referred to here isn’t a lifestyle one. It does makes lives easier - of marketers, not the audience. Case in point: CGI advertisements. To put it in a way that’s relatable - CGI ads are those relatives who visit your home but have no intention of leaving despite the many signals.