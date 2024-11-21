            
      Tata Motors PV's media pitch concludes | MobiKwik appoints Jaskaran Singh Kapany as CMO

      Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE</strong> ⬇ <strong>We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.</strong>

      By  Storyboard18Nov 21, 2024 5:40 PM
      Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for Q2 FY 2024-25 stood at 2,15,034 vehicles, compared to 2,43,024 units during Q2 FY 2023-24.

      Tata Motors PV's media pitch concludes; auto major retains existing agencies

      Tata Motors has finalized the pitch for its Passenger Vehicles media planning and buying account, valued at approximately Rs 450 crore, according to industry sources. The automobile giant initiated the pitch earlier this year, as previously reported by Storyboard18 exclusively. Sources indicate that Tata Motors has decided to retain its current roster of agencies, opting not to onboard any new partners.

      Tata Motors’ media mandate spans various categories, including above-the-line, digital (covering both electric and internal combustion engine vehicles), and outdoor advertising. The company’s media needs are currently managed by agencies such as Lodestar UM, OMD, Dentsu, and Madison.

      The struggles of independent advertising agencies: A sector in crisis

      As the pressures mount and the barriers to survival grow steeper, the future of small and independent ad agencies hangs in the balance. Lamenting the lack of protection, they seek stronger industry bodies.

      MobiKwik appoints Jaskaran Singh Kapany as CMO

      Jaskaran Singh Kapany, who led Table Space Technologies as chief marketing officer, has been appointed by MobiKwik as CMO. In his new role, Kapany will look into marketing, growth and retention.

      Kapany began his career as a senior account director at JWT and then joined ICICI Prudential Life Insurance as vice president - marketing and e-commerce. Then, he joined Paytm as head of marketing where he was responsible for making Paytm one of the most trusted household names in India.

      Reliance Brands' MD Darshan Mehta to step down

      Darshan Mehta, who led Reliance Brands as managing director, will be stepping down from his position after nearly two decades of being steering the wheel, stated a media report.

      It has been revealed that Mehta will transition to a mentorship role within the Reliance Group where he will groom next generation leaders and explore untapped business opportunities, further added the report. And, Mehta will continue serving as a non-executive director on the board of Reliance Brands.

      TRAI reports 0.87% drop in wireless subscribers in September; BSNL gains ground

      Telecom Regularity Authority of India (TRAI) has released the telecom subscription data for September month. As per the data, the wireline subscribers increased from 36.23 million at the end of August 2024 to 36.93 million at the end of September 2024 with a monthly rate of growth 1.93% while the total wireless subscribers decreased from 1,163.83 million at the end of August 2024, to 1,153.72 million at the end of September 2024, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 0.87%.

      TRAI data reveals that Reliance Jio with a market share of around 40 per cent, lost 7.9 million wireless customer, followed by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel with 1.5 million and 1.4 million customers, respectively.

      First Published on Nov 21, 2024 5:40 PM

