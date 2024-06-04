'The biggest challenge for me was not being taken seriously because I was a woman': The Good Glamm Group's Naiyya Saggi

“In the early days, the biggest challenge for me was not being taken seriously because I was a woman,” said Naiyya Saggi, group co-founder of The Good Glamm Group at Storyboard18’s Share The Spotlight event.

Back when she founded BabyChakra, Saggi was the sole founder and was asked many a times if she had a male co-founder, she shared. “These questions were the most uncomfortable part. But it made me stronger,” she said.

“The beauty of being an entrepreneur in India is that you are able to create impact at scale. Today, The Good Glamm Group has 65 percent women workforce, which is extremely rare in start-up India,” she added.

Additionally, she shared that India probably has the highest ratio of women in STEM globally. What is being witnessed is a very big attrition and a very big fallout in the middle management and leadership level at organisations. That is something that needs to be solved in India’s thriving startup ecosystem. She shared that the community is working towards improving these situations and things are looking up.

