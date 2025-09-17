Breaking: Culver Max vs Tata Play – Sony agrees to sign NDA, TDSAT sets 10 day deadline

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive audit of Tata Play’s operations. Instructing Tata Play to communicate when the audit process should commence within ten days.

The hearing, presided over by Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel, Chairperson of TDSAT, saw both parties present their arguments before the tribunal appointed MGB & Co, a TRAI-certified agency, as the auditor for the process.

Culver Max Entertainment Limited filed a petition seeking a detailed audit of Tata Play’s subscriber base and operational data, under the interconnection agreement category. The matter gained heightened attention as it coincided with the Asia Cup 2025, with key Culver Max channels, including Sony Sports Network, being available on Tata Play’s a la carte service but not as part of its DTH packs.

During the hearing, the parties amicably resolved disagreements related to the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), with Justice Patel clarifying that the Tribunal would not interfere with NDA specifics or dictate its content. Instead, the focus remained solely on the audit process. Tata Play was directed to confirm by what date the audit should commence, while the next hearing is scheduled for December 17, 2025.

Culver Max had initially appointed MGB & Co. as its auditor, but Tata Play challenged the appointment, raising serious objections over the auditor’s neutrality and technical qualifications for conducting telecom audits. Tata Play’s legal counsel argued that MGB & Co. lacked the necessary TRAI certification and expertise, emphasizing the procedural irregularity that Culver Max had not made MGB & Co. a formal party to the litigation.

Highlighting procedural lapses, Tata Play accused Culver Max of prejudiced petitioning aimed at promoting its auditor’s position, while asserting that the core dispute was not about conducting the audit but rather centered on procedural matters linked to the NDA. The operator further proposed BECIL—a government-owned PSU and a TRAI-certified body—as a neutral alternative to ensure transparency.

The case was first filed on September 4, with the Tribunal formally serving Tata Play a notice on September 10, prompting the initial hearing. In a prior order, the Tribunal had partially relieved Tata Play by directing a ₹40 crore deposit within two weeks, as part of a stay on a ₹128.42 crore demand notice issued by Culver Max.

Adding further complexity, the Tribunal had earlier ordered both parties to refrain from broadcasting static images or scrolls related to the ongoing dispute, with the next hearing on this matter scheduled for September 26, 2025.

In a related development, Culver Max challenged the TDSAT’s order at the Bombay High Court, which declined interim relief but allowed Sony to post a standard message on social media indicating that the matter is sub-judice, and that Sony channels remain available on Tata Play’s a la carte service.