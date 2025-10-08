Beyond Boardrooms: Ratan Tata’s enduring love for dogs

A year after the passing of Ratan Tata on October 9, 2024, the void left by the industrialist, philanthropist and humanitarian continues to be deeply felt across India. Known for his quiet strength, humility and moral clarity, Tata led the Tata Group through an era of global expansion while embodying values rooted in trust and compassion.

Yet, beyond boardrooms and billion-dollar deals, those closest to him say his truest self shone through in his love for animals, especially dogs.

In a conversation with Storyboard18, Suhel Seth, who is also a close friend and admirer of Tata, offered a rare glimpse into the emotional and humane side of Ratan Tata. While Tata’s business acumen and ethical leadership are well documented, Seth revealed that his compassion for animals reflected the truest essence of his character.

Seth shared that Tata’s bond with his pets went far beyond companionship. His dogs, Tito, Tango, and Goa, were constants in his life, often accompanying him to his office at Bombay House. “Goa would, every morning at 8:45 sharp, wait by the elevator, and sit beside Mr. Tata in meetings. He probably attended more Tata Trust sessions than some trustees,” Seth recalled.

Seth also shared how Tata’s empathy shaped his decisions, even when global recognition was at stake. When King Charles (then Prince Charles) invited Tata to London for a lifetime achievement award, Tata chose to stay back with his ailing dog, Tango. “Mr Tata said, ‘He’ll understand.’ And he was right because Charles did look aghast at first, then he laughed and said 'mummy, would like that.' The Queen as you know was a great dog-lover.” Seth recalled.

For Tata, kindness toward animals wasn’t separate from his philosophy of leadership. “If you can’t love the voiceless, you can’t love anyone,” Seth quoted him as saying. That principle was visible not just in his personal life but also in Tata Group’s philanthropic initiatives and support for animal welfare.

Seth summed up Tata’s legacy as one defined not only by boardroom triumphs but by warmth, humility, and compassion. “He humanized power. Even in the toughest business negotiations, you saw a man who led with decency, empathy, and a heart full of love—for people and for dogs alike.”