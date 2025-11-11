Tata Trusts brings Neville Tata, Bhaskar Bhat on board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust

In a significant governance reshuffle, Tata Trusts has inducted Neville Tata, son of chairman Noel Tata, and veteran Tata Group executive Bhaskar Bhat to the board of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT). The move marks a generational shift within the Tata philanthropic ecosystem and underscores Noel Tata’s growing influence across the Trusts network.

At a meeting held on Tuesday, the SDTT board also revised trustee Venu Srinivasan’s tenure from a lifetime term to three years, in compliance with a new Maharashtra government regulation capping the number of lifetime trustees. The rule change has direct implications for Tata Trusts, which together hold a controlling stake in Tata Sons — the holding company of the Tata Group — and play a pivotal role in shaping the conglomerate’s governance structure.

Rise of Neville Tata

The induction of Neville Tata, 32, signals the gradual consolidation of leadership within the extended Tata family. A graduate of Bayes Business School in London, Neville began his career with Trent Ltd. in 2016, initially handling the packaged foods and beverages vertical before taking charge of Zudio, Trent’s value fashion brand. Under his leadership, Zudio has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing apparel chains, driving Trent’s expansion in the affordable fashion segment.

Neville currently serves on the boards of the JRD Tata Trust, Tata Social Welfare Trust, and RD Tata Trust. Officials indicated that he may also be inducted into the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) — the other key philanthropic trust that, along with SDTT, owns over 51% equity in Tata Sons. His growing involvement across multiple trusts positions him among the most influential figures in the Tata ecosystem, setting the stage for a long-term leadership role within the group.

Joining him on the SDTT board is Bhaskar Bhat, 71, an IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus who is widely credited with transforming Titan Company into one of India’s most successful lifestyle businesses. Bhat began his career at Godrej & Boyce in 1978 before joining the Tata Watch Project — which later became Titan.

As Titan’s managing director from 2002 to 2019, Bhat spearheaded the company’s diversification from watches into jewellery, eyewear, fragrances, accessories, and sarees. Under his stewardship, Titan’s market capitalisation soared to about $13 billion, making it the Tata Group’s second-largest listed company at the time.

Founded in 1892, Tata Trusts are among India’s oldest and Asia’s largest philanthropic organisations. They have been instrumental in driving social and economic change through strategic interventions in healthcare, nutrition, education, water and sanitation, and livelihood development.

Guided by the vision of founder Jamsetji Tata, the Trusts focus on building institutions, strengthening public systems, and fostering innovation to create sustainable impact. Their work continues to bridge tradition and modernity by partnering with grassroots organisations and empowering changemakers across India.