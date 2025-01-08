            
Breaking: Prasar Bharati revises DD Free Dish auction policy, HD channels allowed to bid

The reserve price for e-auction of MPEG-4 slots for private HD channels is Rs 80 Lakhs with second slot at increment of Rs 1 Lakh during for second slot.

By  Imran FazalJan 8, 2025 12:42 PM
The participation fee for MPEG-2 slots is Rs 1.50 crore while of MPEG-4 slots is Rs 3 Lakhs.

Prasar Bharati has revised its e-auction policy for DD Free Dish slots. Now High Definition (HD) channels can participate in the bidding process. The reserve price for e-auction of MPEG-4 slots for private HD channels is Rs 80 Lakhs with second slot at increment of Rs 1 Lakh during for second slot. Slots for MPEG-4 will be equivalent to 40 SD as compared to 11-12 slots earlier.

According to Prasar Bharati's e-Auction Methodology for Allotment of Slots on DD Free Dish Platform 2025 E-auction process for MPEG-4 slots will be held bucket wise, one slot at a time. E-auction will be conducted for 2 HD slots or the number of applications received whichever is less for HD channels will be e-auctioned. Only eligible HD channels can place bids.

Interestingly, in the open round for regional channels, the new methodology states that after completing e-auction for R1, R2 and R3 buckets, the Open Round e-auction will be conducted for 2 slots plus vacant slots, if any of R1, R2 and R3 buckets. All eligible unsuccessful bidders of buckets R1, R2 and R3 and yet to be launched/re-launched channels of these languages can place bids in the round.

The eligibility criteria for channel providers participating in e-auction includes only satellite TV channels permitted/ licensed by the MIB for downlinking/distribution in India under relevant guidelines eligible for placement on DD Free Dish.

International Public Broadcasters permitted under relevant guidelines are also eligible to participate in e-auction. The participation fee for MPEG-2 slots is Rs 1.50 crore while of MPEG-4 slots is Rs 3 Lakhs.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.


First Published on Jan 8, 2025 12:19 PM

