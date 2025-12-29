Aviation ministry sets up 24x7 passenger control room after IndiGo disruptions

Airline officials from IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express and Akasa Air told PTI that centralised coordination has helped speed up responses and streamline workflows during periods of disruption.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has operationalised a 24x7 Passenger Assistance Control Room in Delhi to address air traveller complaints in real time, following recent large-scale flight disruptions involving carriers such as IndiGo, as well as fog-related delays and cancellations, according to reports by ANI and PTI.

The control room has been functional since the night of December 9–10 and brings together airlines, airport operators, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and officials from the civil aviation ministry at a single location, officials informed the agencies.

According to the ministry, the facility monitors passenger grievances, airline service issues and airport operations on a real-time basis, enabling quicker coordination and faster resolution of problems. Deputy Director General Pramod Kumar Thakur told ANI that the move represents an expansion from a limited operations room to a round-the-clock, passenger-facing setup aligned with the government’s Passenger First approach. Officials said more than 13,000 passenger grievances have already been resolved through the integrated system.

Passenger complaints are being routed through Air Sewa, social media platforms and dedicated call channels, with all cases centrally monitored at the control room. Officials stated that most grievances are being resolved within 72 hours. Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha told PTI that grievance redressal has improved since the facility became operational, with positive feedback received from passengers as well as industry stakeholders.

The decision to operationalise the control room followed a series of operational disruptions earlier this month, particularly at IndiGo, and came amid seasonal challenges such as winter fog that routinely disrupts flight schedules in North India. Sinha stated that persistent issues including frequent delays, delayed refunds, long queues, inadequate airport facilities and incidents of lost baggage highlighted the need for a structured and coordinated response rather than ad-hoc interventions.

Officials and airline representatives stationed at the control room said passenger complaints commonly relate to flight cancellations and delays, ticket refunds, lost or damaged baggage and in-flight service issues such as meals not being served. Airline officials from IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express and Akasa Air told PTI that centralised coordination has helped speed up responses and streamline workflows during periods of disruption.

According to Moneycontrol, the ministry’s approach effectively shifts grievance handling from post-facto follow-ups to live operational oversight, allowing regulators to intervene while disruptions are unfolding instead of after passenger backlogs accumulate. Officials said the model is expected to continue beyond the current disruption phase, particularly during peak travel periods and adverse weather conditions.

First Published on Dec 29, 2025 9:15 AM