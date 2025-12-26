RoadTrippinWithRocky Returns: Rocky takes HistoryTV18 across NCR

Over time, the #RoadTrippin format has grown into one of HistoryTV18’s most successful and engaging digital properties.

Rocky is back on the road to soak in Dilli ki sardi and serve up some unforgettable food stories. Season 15 of #RoadTrippinWithRocky explores the many flavours of the NCR, beginning in Noida and winding through Faridabad, Gurugram and Delhi from 27th December to 30th December. Follow his journey across HistoryTV18’s and Rocky’s social media accounts.

The journey kicks off in Noida with a stop at the iconic Jain Tikki Wala in Sector 27 before wrapping up the day at the ever-buzzing Social. Next, Rocky heads to Faridabad to uncover the places locals swear by. Gurugram follows, where he samples one of the city’s finest vegetarian meals, balances it with bold carnivore fare at The Pit and rounds off the day with standout Thai flavours from Banng.

Saving the best for last, Rocky returns to Delhi for a day dedicated to must-visit spots. From humble roadside falahar to refined fine-dining experiences that define New Delhi’s food scene, he promises recommendations that belong on every food lover’s itinerary.

Over time, the #RoadTrippin format has grown into one of HistoryTV18’s most successful and engaging digital properties. Designed as a digital-first offering, the series has consistently delivered strong traction across social platforms, with audiences returning season after season for its winning mix of travel, food, culture and easy-going storytelling.

Built for viewers who consume content on the move, #RoadTrippin stands out for its relatable humour, spontaneity and conversational tone. These elements have helped the show build a loyal following and turn each new season into a highly anticipated return. The format has also struck a powerful viral chord, clocking over 2 billion impressions and more than 550 million video views, underlining its scale, appeal and lasting impact in the digital space.

