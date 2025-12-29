UP mandates daily 10-minute newspaper reading in schools to cut screen time

Uttar Pradesh government has mandated a dedicated 10-minute newspaper reading slot for students across all basic and secondary schools in the state.

In an unprecedented move aimed at curbing excessive screen time and fostering a strong reading culture, the Uttar Pradesh government has mandated a dedicated 10-minute newspaper reading slot for students across all basic and secondary schools in the state.

In an order issued last week, the state government directed that “reputed and quality newspapers in both Hindi and English” be made available in every school and library, ensuring easy access for all students.

As per the directive, at least 10 minutes during the morning assembly must be set aside daily for newspaper reading. During this time, students will take turns reading out key editorials and major developments from national, international and sports news.

The order also introduces a daily “word of the day” exercise, under which five difficult words from newspapers will be selected and displayed on school notice boards to help improve students’ vocabulary.

Through this initiative, the government aims to enhance students’ general knowledge, vocabulary, critical thinking, concentration and social awareness, while also preparing them for competitive examinations and sensitising them to the risks of fake news.

Schools have further been instructed to promote activities such as publishing school newspapers or magazines, organising editorial-based writing and group discussions for Classes IX to XII, and hosting crossword and Sudoku competitions. Junior students will be encouraged to create scrapbooks using newspaper cuttings.

These measures build on an earlier order issued on November 2, under which the state launched a broader reading campaign to inculcate book-reading habits and curb excessive use of mobile phones and social media among students.

Additionally, schools have been directed to gift books instead of trophies at school functions.

First Published on Dec 29, 2025 10:21 AM