Today in AI | Nvidia to license Groq technology | Why 2025 was the year marketing stopped treating AI as a toy

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Nvidia to license Groq technology and hire top executives in Big Tech-style deal

Nvidia has agreed to license chip technology from artificial intelligence startup Groq and to hire several of its senior executives, including its chief executive, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday. The move reflects a broader trend in which major technology firms strike high-value deals with emerging startups to access their technology and talent without formally acquiring them, according to a Reuters report.

Read More

Why 2025 was the year marketing stopped treating AI as a toy

In 2025, AI stopped being a marketing novelty and became the operating layer behind decisions. The shift was visible in creative production, but the more consequential change was upstream: how ideas were evaluated, how experiments were designed, how budgets were justified, and how accountability was assigned.

Read More

How to verify AI-generated images and videos with Google’s Gemini tool

As AI-generated images and videos spread rapidly across social media and messaging platforms, distinguishing real content from manipulated media has become increasingly challenging. While visible watermarks offer one clue, many AI-generated visuals now carry invisible identifiers that are harder to detect. Google is now offering users a practical way to verify such content through its Gemini AI model, which can identify hidden AI watermarks embedded in media files, according to company information.

Read More

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 5:46 PM