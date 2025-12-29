Google shares 40 AI tips across Search, Photos and Gemini, how users to get more from its apps

According to the company, the tips are structured around practical use cases rather than technical explanations, showing how AI can assist with research, travel planning, photo editing, daily task management and workplace productivity.

Google has released a detailed list of 40 artificial intelligence-focused tips outlining how users can extract more value from its products across Search, Photos, Maps, Workspace and the Gemini app, as part of its year-end roundup. The guide highlights how AI has shifted from experimental add-ons to everyday tools embedded across Google’s ecosystem.

According to the company, the tips are structured around practical use cases rather than technical explanations, showing how AI can assist with research, travel planning, photo editing, daily task management and workplace productivity. Most of the features are powered by Gemini, Google’s flagship AI model, which is now integrated across multiple apps and services. Google said the objective is to demonstrate how AI can reduce friction in routine tasks while enabling more personalised and creative user experiences.

Several of the tips focus on new AI-powered capabilities in Google Search. Here are the tips for users:

Use Gemini to break down complex topics with visuals and step-by-step explanations.

Turn long research papers into interactive guides using Gemini.

Ask multi-part questions in AI Mode in Search for structured answers.

Use AI Mode to compare options such as loans, gadgets or travel plans.

Enable Circle to Search to get instant explanations without switching apps.

Use NotebookLM’s Fast Research mode for quick scans of a topic.

Switch to Deep Research in NotebookLM for detailed reports.

Create flashcards and quizzes automatically in NotebookLM.

Use Guided Learning in Gemini for homework help and concept clarity.

Simplify dense web text using the Simplify feature in the Google app.

Ask Gemini for hands-free assistance while navigating in Google Maps.

Get restaurant recommendations and parking information during drives.

Use AI-powered Flight Deals to find cheaper travel options.

Build trip itineraries in Search using Canvas in AI Mode.

Save locations from screenshots directly into Google Maps lists.

Ask follow-up questions inside Circle to Search for deeper context.

Translate on-screen content continuously using Circle to Search.

Shop conversationally in Search using natural language prompts.

Refine shopping results visually using AI Mode suggestions.

Check real-time business availability using AI-powered calling in Search.

Edit photos in Google Photos using plain-language prompts.

Remove unwanted objects or restore old images using AI tools.

Use AI templates in Photos to create shareable edits quickly.

Turn photos into short videos using Gemini’s photo-to-video feature.

Generate illustrated storybooks using Gemini prompts.

Animate static images for social sharing with AI tools.

Create yearly photo recaps automatically in Google Photos.

Experiment with creative prompting for image generation.

Use Remix and AI styles in Google Photos for creative edits.

Convert holiday photos into digital albums or photo books.

Use Gemini Live with your phone camera to troubleshoot real-world problems.

Ask Gemini to summarise multiple open tabs in Chrome.

Create and share custom Gems to reuse prompt workflows.

Schedule recurring tasks directly with Gemini.

Get proactive suggestions using Pixel’s Magic Cue feature.

Control Pixel Watch using AI-powered gesture controls.

Use Raise to Talk for hands-free Gemini access on Pixel Watch.

Let Gemini help schedule meetings automatically in Gmail.

Analyse and categorise data in Google Sheets using AI formulas.

Combine Gemini Deep Research with Workspace files for richer reports.

First Published on Dec 29, 2025 10:10 AM