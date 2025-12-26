Laid-off tech worker describes anxiety and loss of confidence amid job search

The Reddit post drew significant engagement from other users, many of whom expressed empathy and shared similar experiences of burnout and stress during extended job searches.

Ongoing layoffs in the technology sector are continuing to affect the mental health of job seekers, with one individual sharing a personal account of anxiety, panic attacks and declining self-confidence after losing employment.

In a post on Reddit, the job seeker said the layoff took place in November, following which they began an intensive job search in multiple directions. The post stated that the experience of being laid off led to deep emotional distress and prolonged periods of self-doubt.

According to the post, the job seeker followed a strict daily routine focused entirely on preparation, starting each morning with studying and spending long hours practising data structures and algorithms. For nearly a month, the individual studied between five and seven hours a day and worked towards completing a full DSA preparation sheet.

Over time, the pressure of sustained preparation became overwhelming, the job seeker said, adding that there were days when motivation to study faded and feelings of depression intensified. The post stated that the individual began to feel insignificant and experienced a complete loss of confidence, along with persistent negative thoughts.

During this period, the company that had carried out the layoff contacted the individual again with a contract-based offer. The job seeker informed that the offer was declined due to dissatisfaction with the terms and conditions.

Despite consistent preparation for a month, the job seeker said panic attacks began occurring even when attempting questions that had already been completed. The post added that waking up each day and thinking about the volume of material still left to study often triggered anxiety and panic symptoms.

The Reddit post drew significant engagement from other users, many of whom expressed empathy and shared similar experiences of burnout and stress during extended job searches. Several users also offered advice on managing pressure, taking breaks and setting smaller goals to cope with mental strain while navigating a challenging job market.

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 5:38 PM