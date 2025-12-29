Arvind Fashions takes full control of youthwear unit, buys Flipkart’s 31.25% stake for Rs 135 crore

Arvind Fashions has agreed to buy out Flipkart Group’s minority stake in Arvind Youth Brands, taking full control of the casualwear business behind the Flying Machine brand.

The Bengaluru-based apparel company said on Monday it would acquire Flipkart India’s entire 31.25 per cent holding in Arvind Youth Brands Private Limited for Rs 135 crore, making the unit a wholly owned subsidiary. The transaction will be executed through a share purchase agreement, Arvind Fashions said in a stock exchange filing.

Arvind Youth Brands is engaged in the wholesale and retail of apparel and accessories under the Flying Machine label, one of India’s oldest denim and youthwear brands. The company reported a turnover of Rs 432.16 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The brand’s revenues have moderated over the past three years, declining from Rs 472.38 crore in FY23 to Rs 458.24 crore in FY24 and Rs 432.16 crore in FY25, reflecting broader pressures in India’s discretionary consumption and fashion retail segments.

Amisha Jain, managing director and chief executive of Arvind Fashions, said the company valued Flipkart’s role in scaling Flying Machine on digital channels. She added that Arvind Fashions would continue to partner with Flipkart to distribute the brand online, while also expanding its presence across other digital platforms and portals.

First Published on Dec 29, 2025 11:03 AM