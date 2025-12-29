Domestic airlines issue advisories as severe AQI, fog disrupt flights at Delhi airport

Dense fog across the national capital and adjoining regions disrupted flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, prompting airlines to issue travel advisories and warning passengers of possible delays and cancellations. Delhi Airport said flight operations were being carried out under CAT III conditions due to reduced visibility, which could impact schedules, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The airport informed passengers that ground teams were deployed on-site to assist travellers and advised them to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines, while expressing regret for the inconvenience caused.

IndiGo said Delhi and Hindon airports continued to remain enveloped in cold winter air and lingering fog, adding that fluctuating visibility had led to changes in flight schedules and that operations could be slower than usual as conditions evolved. The airline stated that on-ground teams were prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements and that operations would gradually stabilise once weather conditions improved.

Travel Advisory#Delhi and #Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 28, 2025

Tata-owned Air India informed passengers that it had taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions but cautioned that unexpected delays, diversions or cancellations could still occur. The airline said its ground teams would provide all necessary assistance in such cases and added that its FogCare initiative enabled passengers booked on certain flights likely to be affected during the fog window to receive advance alerts on their registered phone numbers, with options to change flights without additional charges or seek a full refund without penalty.

#TravelAdvisory



Weather forecast for tomorrow morning indicates dense fog with low visibility in parts of northern India, including Delhi, which is likely to impact flight operations.



We have taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions (learn more at https://t.co/RJc1tVFxuD).… — Air India (@airindia) December 28, 2025

The flight disruptions came as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for very dense fog in Delhi on Monday, warning of severely affected visibility and continued chilly conditions. The weather alert coincided with worsening air quality in the national capital, which deteriorated to the severe category, with the Air Quality Index crossing 400, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app.

Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as good, 51 to 100 as satisfactory, 101 to 200 as moderate, 201 to 300 as poor, 301 to 400 as very poor, and 401 to 500 as severe.

First Published on Dec 29, 2025 10:20 AM