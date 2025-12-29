BIS notifies first safety standard for incense sticks, bars harmful chemicals in agarbattis

Under the new norm, several insecticides, including alethrin, permethrin, cypermethrin, deltamethrin and fipronil, have been prohibited in agarbatti manufacturing. (Image source: Unsplash)

In a move aimed at strengthening consumer safety and improving product quality, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has introduced a dedicated Indian standard for incense sticks, or agarbattis. The newly notified standard places strict restrictions on the use of certain insecticidal chemicals and synthetic fragrance substances that are considered harmful to human health, indoor air quality and the environment.

The announcement was made by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on the occasion of National Consumer Day 2025. According to an official government statement, the standard has been framed in response to growing concerns around chemical exposure from everyday household products and the need for tighter regulatory oversight.

Under the new norm, several insecticides, including alethrin, permethrin, cypermethrin, deltamethrin and fipronil, have been prohibited in agarbatti manufacturing. In addition, the use of certain synthetic fragrance intermediates such as benzyl cyanide, ethyl acrylate and diphenylamine has also been barred. Many of these substances are already restricted or banned in multiple international markets due to their potential health and environmental risks.

The standard, officially titled IS 19412:2025, allows compliant agarbatti products to carry the BIS Standard Mark. This certification is expected to help consumers easily identify incense sticks that meet defined safety and quality benchmarks, while encouraging manufacturers to adopt cleaner and more responsible production practices . Beyond chemical restrictions, the standard also introduces a structured classification system for agarbattis. Products have been categorised into machine-made, hand-made and traditional masala variants. It further specifies requirements related to raw materials, burning behaviour, fragrance performance and permissible chemical parameters. The government believes this will lead to greater consistency in product quality while reducing exposure to potentially hazardous substances.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry said the standard has been developed against the backdrop of increasing scrutiny around consumer protection, sustainability and regulatory compliance, alongside tightening global norms on fragrance-related chemicals.

From an industry perspective, the move is expected to boost consumer confidence, promote ethical and sustainable manufacturing, and support traditional artisans who form a significant part of the agarbatti value chain. The standard is also likely to strengthen India’s position in global markets.

India currently exports agarbattis worth around ₹1,200 crore annually to more than 150 countries, including the US, Malaysia, Brazil, Nigeria and Mexico. Domestically, the agarbatti industry is estimated to be valued at approximately ₹8,000 crore a year. With the introduction of a formal safety standard, policymakers expect Indian manufacturers to gain improved access to international markets that demand higher compliance and quality assurance.

First Published on Dec 29, 2025 8:56 AM