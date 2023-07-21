Meesho's Vidit Aatrey on brand revamp, regulations influencers and more

Regulating social media influencer marketing space will standardize the industry and retain the trust of the consumers, believes Vidit Aatrey, founder and chief executive officer, Meesho.

During the first edition of the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, Aatrey discussed bringing more transparency in the influencer marketing ecosystem, Meesho’s focus on mass media platforms and highlighting the new brand identity of the company.

Aatrey says that while regulation is a broad and subjective topic and a lot also depends on what kind of regulations are being introduced.

“I believe influencers are a very powerful and strong channel. Consumers rely on influencers before they make any important purchases. So, really maintaining trust of consumers and influencers is very important. If regulations are coming to make that trust stronger, I think it's a great thing, but it should not limit the potential of influencers eventually,” he shares.

He goes on to explain that it shouldn’t be very hard for any influencer to follow rules, and creativity should not be inhibited.