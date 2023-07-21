comScore

Watch Listen

Meesho's Vidit Aatrey on brand revamp, regulations influencers and more

Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho talks to Storyboard18 about company's recent brand revamp, investment in mass media and why regulating social media influencers the right way is the way forward.

By  Storyboard18Jul 21, 2023 4:32 PM
Meesho's Vidit Aatrey on brand revamp, regulations influencers and more
Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho

Regulating social media influencer marketing space will standardize the industry and retain the trust of the consumers, believes Vidit Aatrey, founder and chief executive officer, Meesho.

During the first edition of the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, Aatrey discussed bringing more transparency in the influencer marketing ecosystem, Meesho’s focus on mass media platforms and highlighting the new brand identity of the company.

Aatrey says that while regulation is a broad and subjective topic and a lot also depends on what kind of regulations are being introduced.

“I believe influencers are a very powerful and strong channel. Consumers rely on influencers before they make any important purchases. So, really maintaining trust of consumers and influencers is very important. If regulations are coming to make that trust stronger, I think it's a great thing, but it should not limit the potential of influencers eventually,” he shares.

He goes on to explain that it shouldn’t be very hard for any influencer to follow rules, and creativity should not be inhibited.

Watch here.


Tags
First Published on Jul 21, 2023 4:32 PM

More from Storyboard18

Watch Listen

Prashant Pitti on AI impact on travel sector, power of influencers and more

Prashant Pitti on AI impact on travel sector, power of influencers and more

Watch Listen

Explained: Why OTT content is under scanner

Explained: Why OTT content is under scanner

Watch Listen

Diageo's Cristina Diezhandino on the big shifts in the alcohol industry

Diageo's Cristina Diezhandino on the big shifts in the alcohol industry

Watch Listen

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on being a celebrity founder, creating content and more

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on being a celebrity founder, creating content and more

Watch Listen

Pullela Gopichand on badminton sponsorships, female athletes and more

Pullela Gopichand on badminton sponsorships, female athletes and more

Watch Listen

Mondelez turns 75! A look at its growth journey and ad campaigns in India

Mondelez turns 75! A look at its growth journey and ad campaigns in India

Watch Listen

iD Fresh Food's chairman & CEO Musthafa PC on using safe ingredients, building trust and more

iD Fresh Food's chairman & CEO Musthafa PC on using safe ingredients, building trust and more