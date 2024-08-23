Celebrate the power of big ideas, says HUL's MD and CEO Rohit Jawa

At the India chapter awards of International Advertising Association (IAA), Rohit Jawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), served as one of the jury chairs. During his speech at the IAA event, Jawa said, “We live in a world where an average consumer spends close to 2.5 hours on social media." With the rise in technology and a variety of platforms, various ways have come up to reach out to the consumers and impact them.
“At the end of the day, what really matters is, the power of a big idea... Fresh creative thinking and storytelling is still at the heart of all the creative campaigns,” said Jawa. In a nutshell, it is communication that cuts through salience and the one that persuades people to make changes and take action. “This is to celebrate the transformational world that does not just move brands and products commercially but also moves farther to move purchase, societies and people. So, celebrate that,” said HUL’s MD and CEO.