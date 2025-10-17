Asia Cup 2025: PepsiCo leads with 7% share, Vimal Elaichi overtakes Dream11 as top brand

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertising during the Asia Cup 2025 saw a sharp rise in activity compared to the 2022 edition, even as the number of advertisers and brands declined, as per a report by TAM.
According to the data, the average ad volume per channel per match increased by 38% in Asia Cup 2025 compared to Asia Cup 2022. The Final match of the 2025 tournament witnessed the highest growth in ad volume among all stages of the competition.
Fewer Advertisers, More Intensity
Despite the surge in ad volume, the tally of advertisers and brands decreased during Asia Cup 2025 compared to Asia Cup 2022. This suggests a more concentrated advertising environment, with fewer players dominating larger ad shares.
Sector-Wise Breakdown
Among the top five sectors in Asia Cup 2025, the Food & Beverages (F&B) sector led with a 27% share, followed by the Auto and Services sectors.
The Mouth Fresheners category topped the list in 2025, moving up from the second position in 2022. Notably, three of the top five categories in Asia Cup 2025 belonged to the Auto sector.
During the tournament, the top five categories together accounted for 46% of total ad volume, compared to 49% in 2022.
Ad Duration Preferences
During commercial breaks in the 2025 tournament, 11–20 second ads were the most preferred, followed by ads under 10 seconds. This indicates a continued shift toward shorter, more frequent ad formats that optimize viewer engagement during high-intensity matches.
Top Advertisers and Brands
PepsiCo topped the list of advertisers during Asia Cup 2025, commanding a 7% share of total ad volumes.In both 2025 and 2022, the top five advertisers together contributed 34% of total ad volume, with two advertisers each from the F&B sector in both editions.
On the brand front, Vimal Elaichi led the charts during Asia Cup 2025, replacing Dream11.com, which topped the list in 2022. The top five brands accounted for 26% of total ad volumes in 2025, compared to 29% in 2022. Among these, two brands each belonged to the F&B and Auto sectors.