Prasar Bharati seeks industry feedback on draft technical specification for hiring of CDN Services

India’s public service broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, has invited feedback from industry stakeholders on its draft technical specifications for hiring Content Delivery Network (CDN) services, a crucial step toward enhancing its digital streaming capabilities across radio and related platforms.
In an office memorandum dated October 15, 2025, the broadcaster announced plans to float a fresh tender on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for CDN services and associated data delivery solutions. These services are intended to support the live streaming of radio channels and other digital broadcast requirements, reflecting Prasar Bharati’s continued focus on expanding its digital footprint.
The draft technical specifications have been published to solicit input from prospective bidders, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and their authorized dealers or sellers. The broadcaster has emphasized that budgetary quotations must accompany all feedback submissions, ensuring a realistic assessment of potential costs before finalizing the tender.
Industry players are expected to provide their comments and budgetary quotes by November 3, 2025, via email at ade-it@prasarbharati.gov.in.
The initiative marks another move by Prasar Bharati to modernize its IT and content delivery infrastructure, aligning with its broader goal of improving accessibility and user experience across digital platforms such as Akashvani’s live streaming services and the Prasar Bharati News Services (PBNS).
The call for feedback has been issued by Simmi Mittal, Assistant Director (IT), with instructions for the draft notice to be published on the Prasar Bharati corporate website by the Directorate of PBNS.