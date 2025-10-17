Google One Diwali deal: How to get up to 2TB cloud storage at Rs 11 per month

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has unveiled a special Diwali 2025 offer for Gmail and Google Photos users, allowing them to expand their cloud storage at heavily discounted prices.
The limited-time festive promotion applies to all Google One plans — from 30GB to 2TB — and is available to both new and existing users in India until 31 October 2025.
Under the offer, users can subscribe to any Google One plan — Lite (30GB), Basic (100GB), Standard (200GB), or Premium (2TB) — for just Rs 11 per month for the first three months. After the promotional period, regular pricing will apply: Rs 59 for 30GB, Rs 130 for 100GB, Rs 210 for 200GB, and Rs 650 for 2TB per month.
For those preferring annual plans, Google has also rolled out reduced Diwali rates:
Lite (30GB): Rs 479 per year (down from Rs 708)
Basic (100GB): Rs 1,000 per year (down from Rs 1,560)
Standard (200GB): Rs 1,600 per year (down from Rs 2,520)
How to claim the offer
Users can activate the Diwali deal through the Google One website or app by logging in with their Google account, navigating to the storage upgrade section, and selecting a preferred plan. The discounted pricing will automatically appear at checkout.
The offer is valid for all users in India, including those using the free 15GB default storage linked to their Google accounts. Payments can be made via credit/debit card, UPI, or other supported methods.
Key details
Offer valid until 31 October 2025
Open to both new and existing Google One subscribers
Discounts of up to 37% on annual subscriptions
Prices revert to standard rates after the promotional period
Users can cancel anytime with no extra charges
With the festive season underway, Google’s Diwali 2025 promotion provides an affordable way for users to expand their cloud storage for photos, videos and documents — ensuring secure access across devices while spreading some digital festive cheer.