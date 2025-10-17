The official Diwali Ad starter pack: Decoding the universe of Indian Diwali Ads

It’s that magical time of year when the air smells of mithai, the roads are lined with fairy lights and every brand in the country suddenly discovers values. Yes, Diwali season is here - not just in our homes, but aggressively on our screens, feeds and subconscious minds.

For the next few days, you won’t just watch ads. You’ll feel them. Because Diwali ads aren’t just commercials.

Festive advertising is emotionally-charged and features one or more of the following essential ingredients in varying degrees and themes:

The Official Diwali Ad Starter Pack

1) Estranged or distant family member arriving dramatically at the door (after realising love > ego) 2) Adorable child or elder teaching the cynical the true meaning of joy (via diyas and excessive wisdom) 3) Delivery boy/guard/watchman/random stranger finally being recognised as human (brand assures you it’s thoughtful and not guilt-inducing) 4) One celebrity narrating profound lines while wearing ₹2 lakh worth of ethnic wear 5) Young, modern people who swore they’d keep it chill this Diwali suddenly undergo an awakening (Trading in sushi and Netflix for sweets and family get-togethers)

Bonus: Crackers transforming into symbols of love and wise investing - ironically moments after you’ve detonated your Diwali bonus on an iPhone.

The Plotlines That Never Fail

'This Diwali, gift more than gifts - gift emotions.' Translation: Buy this ₹7,999 perfume set.

'Even if we are far apart, we are always together.' Translation: Our app has you covered.

'Light up someone’s life.' Translation: We’ve tied up with an NGO, so you can feel noble while shopping.

'India is one big family.' Translation: Here’s a montage of Punjabi, Maharashtrian, Bengali, Tamil and randomly Korean neighbours sharing sweets.

The New Entrant: Festive Finance Ads

Nothing says “joy” like interest-free EMIs on gold and loans to upgrade your LED TV for “family bonding”. Banks, fintechs and insurance companies have decided that financial literacy is best delivered in rangoli format.

“Why burn your savings like crackers? Invest with us.” Inspirational, if slightly threatening.

But Let’s Be Honest… We Love Them