Festive shopping trends: Flipkart, Amazon see 2X jump in two-wheeler sales

India's online shopping landscape is rapidly expanding beyond electronics, groceries, and apparel. Consumers are now turning to e-commerce platforms to buy two-wheelers, including motorcycles and electric vehicles (EVs). Both Flipkart and Amazon have reported more than 2x growth in demand for two-wheelers during this year's festive season compared to last year.

According to the platforms, customers are increasingly drawn to online purchases for several reasons. They value the convenience of comparing electric and petrol-powered models, accessing flexible financing and insurance, and completing the purchase process on a single portal.

Sujith Agashe, Vice President, Electronics at Flipkart, exclusively told Storyboard18 that there has been robust interest in high-speed EVs, which now make up nearly 40% of the platform's two-wheeler sales.

"For Flipkart, almost 60% of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) demand originates from Tier 3+ markets, while high-speed EVs are gaining traction in metros and Tier 1 cities," said Agashe.

He added that participation from students and women buyers has risen sharply, together accounting for more than 45% of sales.

At Amazon, two-wheeler sales surged 105% year-on-year. This growth was driven by a wider selection of over 550 models from 18 OEMs. The platform also saw an 88% YoY rise in connected mobility products, reflecting growing interest in digital tech accessories like wireless car play systems, dashcams, and smart mobility devices.

Brands such as Hero, Bajaj, and TVS remain the top choice for petrol motorcycles, while Vida, Chetak, Ather, and TVS dominate among EV buyers.

KN Srikanth, Director - Home, Kitchen, and Outdoors at Amazon India, said, "Customer favorites this season span multiple categories. These range from petrol bikes like the Xtreme 125R and Bajaj Pulsar 125, to EVs such as the Ather Rizta and Chetak 3501, and premium models like the KTM 250."

Amazon has also expanded its premium two-wheeler lineup this year, introducing models from Royal Enfield, Triumph, JAWA, Yezdi, and Keeway. Most of these are available for delivery before Diwali across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

'2-wheeler sales in Sept'

According to the Federation of Associations of India (FADA), two-wheeler sales grew 6.5% in September, and by the Navratri festival period, they recorded a 36% year-on-year rise.

FADA Vice President Sai Giridhar attributed this surge to GST rate cuts, improvements in affordability, festive offers, and pent-up demand.

Under the revised GST structure, two-wheelers with an engine capacity of up to 350cc are now taxed at 18% tax, while those above 350cc attract 40% tax.

Previously, the segment was subject to a 28% GST slab, with an additional 3% compensation cess for higher-capacity engines.