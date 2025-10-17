Diwali rush brings Delhi-NCR to standstill: Gurgaon woman’s viral rant captures commuters’ frustration

ADVERTISEMENT
As Diwali draws near, Delhi-NCR’s already congested roads have turned into virtual parking lots, with frustrated commuters spending hours stuck in traffic. Amid this festive-season chaos, a Gurgaon woman’s viral video lamenting the gridlock has struck a chord across social media, highlighting the growing frustration of thousands battling bumper-to-bumper jams every day.
In the now-viral clip shared on Instagram by a user named Priyanka, the woman is seen sitting inside her car, visibly exasperated. “Samajh mein nahi aa raha ki Gurgaon ko ho kya gaya hai,” she says, describing how what used to be a routine commute has become a multi-hour ordeal.
She adds that a journey that once took her under an hour now stretches up to four, especially during the pre-Diwali week.
Sharing her experience, Priyanka explains she left home at 8:30 a.m. to attend her office Diwali party but was still stuck in traffic at 11 a.m., with another 43 minutes to go according to her navigation app. “Office walo thodi daya kar lo. Work from home dedo. 4 ghante traffic mein bitane ka toh koi fayda hai nahi,” she pleads, urging companies to allow flexible work during the festive rush.
The video has gone viral on Instagram, amassing thousands of likes and comments from Delhi-NCR residents echoing similar woes. “Took 2 hours to drive 17 km yesterday evening. Was stuck at Rajiv Chowk for 35 minutes,” one user shared. Another commented, “This is a serious issue. I spend 5-6 hours daily in traffic—it’s just exhausting.”
Every year, traffic in the region spikes sharply in the week leading up to Diwali as people head out for festive shopping, office events, and family gatherings. Despite repeated advisories, commuters say the situation has only worsened this year, turning festive cheer into gridlock fatigue.