Johnson & Johnson faces first UK talc lawsuits amid US litigation surge

Johnson & Johnson and spun-off unit Kenvue are confronting their first major UK talc lawsuit, alleging baby powder caused cancer, while the company continues to face tens of thousands of similar claims in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson is confronting its first legal challenges in the UK over allegations that its talc-based products cause cancer, as the company continues to grapple with tens of thousands of similar claims in the United States.

The English High Court accepted a lawsuit filed against J&J and Kenvue UK Limited, a subsidiary of Kenvue, the former consumer health unit spun off from J&J in 2023, as per Reuters. The firm KP Law, representing more than 3,000 claimants, alleges that use of J&J’s baby powder between 1965 and 2023 contributed to ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, and other diseases. The plaintiffs contend that the talc products contained carcinogenic fibers, including asbestos, a known cause of mesothelioma.

J&J has consistently maintained that its talc products are safe and asbestos-free. The company directed questions about the UK case to Kenvue, noting that the spin-off “retained the responsibility and any purported liability for talc-related litigation outside of the United States and Canada.” Kenvue issued a statement asserting that J&J baby powder “did not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer,” the report stated.

The UK case follows a wave of litigation in the United States, where thousands of claimants have alleged that J&J’s talc products led to cancer. J&J ceased sales of talc-based baby powder in the US in 2020, replacing it with a cornstarch-based product, and halted sales in the UK last year.

In the US, J&J has attempted to resolve the talc litigation through bankruptcy proceedings, a strategy federal courts have rejected three times. Last week, the company was ordered to pay $966 million to the family of a woman who died from mesothelioma, one of the largest awards against J&J, though it could be reduced on appeal. Most of the US award — $950 million — was for punitive damages, which are generally not available in English courts, Reuters added.

In England, courts typically award compensation for proven losses, though so-called exemplary damages can be granted in cases of willful wrongdoing. According to the Reuters report, estimates put the value of the new UK lawsuit at roughly $1.34 billion. Unlike US cases, these claims will be decided by a judge rather than a jury.


