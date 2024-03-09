comScore            

BluSmart launches "Ab Driving Karogi Tum?" campaign to challenge gender stereotypes

The #SochParSawaal campaign video showcases BluSmart’s women driver partners reciting the poem that defies societal norms that undermine women's driving capabilities.

By  Storyboard18Mar 9, 2024 6:34 PM
This BluSmart initiative is the engine behind the larger societal transformation, cultivating an environment in which women feel free to embrace their independence unapologetically.

In celebration of International Women's Day, BluSmart launched a video titled "Ab Driving Karogi Tum?" challenging age-old gender stereotypes of women drivers.

Behind the wheel, they navigate more than just roads; they steer through stereotypes, shatter ceilings, and inspire change by rewriting the narrative one ride at a time. This BluSmart initiative is the engine behind the larger societal transformation, cultivating an environment in which women feel free to embrace their independence unapologetically.


First Published on Mar 9, 2024 6:34 PM

