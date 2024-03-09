BluSmart launches "Ab Driving Karogi Tum?" campaign to challenge gender stereotypes

In celebration of International Women's Day, BluSmart launched a video titled "Ab Driving Karogi Tum?" challenging age-old gender stereotypes of women drivers.
The #SochParSawaal campaign video showcases BluSmart’s women driver partners reciting the poem that defies societal norms that undermine women's driving capabilities.
Behind the wheel, they navigate more than just roads; they steer through stereotypes, shatter ceilings, and inspire change by rewriting the narrative one ride at a time. This BluSmart initiative is the engine behind the larger societal transformation, cultivating an environment in which women feel free to embrace their independence unapologetically.