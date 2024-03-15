ShareTheSpotlight: DreamSports' Priyanka Kodikal on fostering a supportive community for designers

As the Chief Design Officer at Dream11, I am honoured to share the spotlight with the countless women who navigate the professional landscape with resilience and grace, often behind the scenes. My inspiration comes from two very special women — Ami Vora, VP of Product and Idit Yaniv, VP of Design — who were my managers and mentors at WhatsApp. Their fearlessness blended with kindness has shaped my worldview of being a woman in tech. They taught me to lead with authenticity and inclusion and to step up when the going gets tough. Both Ami and Idit have given me countless opportunities to learn and grow and paved the way for my career to take off.

In the realm of technology, especially sports technology, the challenge of balancing innovation with user needs resonates deeply, particularly for women striving to make their mark in this traditionally male-dominated field. For women entering the space, there's a constant need to assert voices and advocate for solutions that are not only innovative but also inclusive and empathetic towards the experiences of all athletes and fans. But, per my learning and experience thus far, women not only elevate the quality of sports technology but also foster a more inclusive and equitable playing field for all.

Personally, my greatest achievement lies in fostering a supportive community for designers, paying forward the guidance I received throughout my career. I strongly believe this is great for being a woman tech. I do my best to mentor and coach designers — especially those who come from underrepresented backgrounds — with career guidance, interview prep and sometimes connections. They say, “You can’t be what you can’t see”. So to all the incredible women out there doing amazing things, be seen and pay it forward.

Note to readers: Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight aims to highlight inspirational stories of women who continue breaking barriers and setting the precedent for other women marketers, entrepreneurs and communication specialists.

The initiative aims to kick off a movement where people from across these communities step up and share their spotlight with other women.

Share The Spotlight calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.