ShareTheSpotlight: Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate's Prachi Bali on making learned partners learn again

When Prachi Bali, EVP Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate started working in digital, most marketers didn’t know enough about it. "It was stuck in their minds as a ‘fun’ medium for audience engagement. They were metaphorically in the dark about the possibilities it could unlock for business growth. Making these learned partners learn again. And then get them to understand the dynamism and constant evolution inherent to the medium," says Bali and adds, "For both these challenges, the one solve that worked for me (and continues to do so even today) was knowledge sharing. Walking together with them, their teams and in some case, even their partners. Extract, utilise and maximise data to embolden them. Starting with less-risk use cases and encouraging them to invest more and play at scale."

For Bali, her biggest achievement has Becoming a business head at 27. In an industry that was ‘unknown’ and over-shadowed by ATL. Being able to deliver on revenue and growth consistently without fail. Nurturing a team that became believers, while continuing my own personal growth trajectory.

While talking about the women she wants to share the spotlight with, Bali says, "(Warning: this might sound Ms. India-ish, but is true!) Every woman I have worked with. Be it in the agency, as a client or as a collaborator. The connections we made on work or beyond, the invisible ‘vibes’ we caught, the unexpected reach-outs and eye-rolling that happened. While continuing to ‘kick-ass’ at what we do. Maybe not every woman, but with most of them, much gratitude for being part of my journey."

Note to readers: Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight aims to highlight inspirational stories of women who continue breaking barriers and setting the precedent for other women marketers, entrepreneurs and communication specialists.

The initiative aims to kick off a movement where people from across these communities step up and share their spotlight with other women.

Share The Spotlight calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.