Criteo and Swiggy collaborate to boost quick commerce advertising

Criteo, the commerce media company on Wednesday announced a partnership with Swiggy to power its offsite retail media campaigns, across the open internet and OTT platforms.
According to Criteo, the collaboration has already delivered successful outcomes for brands such as Kellogg’s. Criteo created commerce audiences to meet the brand objectives which include behaviors focused on convenience and nutrition. The campaign achieved a return on ad spend (ROAS) of 1.9, a new-to-brand rate of 25%. It reached over 50% of the target audience, with further improvements anticipated as the attribution window matures.
Commenting on the partnership, Amitkumar Banka, Head of Growth Marketing at Swiggy, says “Quick commerce is growing rapidly in India, with a 77% YoY growth, and is expected to continue growing at a rate of 40-45%. Our partnership with Criteo will allow our partner brands and non-endemic brands to reach and engage with quick commerce shoppers across the open internet".
Kashish Vasandani, Director of Growth, Swiggy, added, “The success stories with Kellogg's and other CPG brands showcase the effectiveness of Criteo's retail media capabilities that can unlock value for all players in the advertising ecosystem".
Medhavi Singh, Country Head, of India, added, “Criteo has a leading market footprint in retail media, including 65% of the top 30 retailers in the Americas and 50% of the top 30 in EMEA, and we are broadening our retail media presence in India and APAC. We are proud to partner with Swiggy, one of the leaders in the quick commerce space, to power their offsite retail media campaigns to further scale in the industry. As the needs for retail media in India grow rapidly, Criteo’s retail media solutions powered by its advanced AI and commerce data enable businesses to make informed decisions and optimize media planning for better results in one unified platform".