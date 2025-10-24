Five iconic ads that defined Piyush Pandey’s legacy

Piyush Pandey, the towering creative force who transformed the face and soul of Indian advertising, passed away on Thursday. Widely regarded as the man who gave Indian advertising its voice and its accent, Pandey spent over four decades at Ogilvy India, the agency that became almost synonymous with his name and vision.

His death marks the end of an era in which advertising spoke not from ivory towers, but from the heart of India. With his booming laugh, his trademark moustache, and his instinct for stories rooted in everyday life, Pandey changed the language, texture, and emotional depth of brand communication in the country. He brought the rhythm of Hindi, the humor of small-town India, and the warmth of real people into an industry that once mimicked the West.

Below are five campaigns that capture his unmatched legacy — stories that didn’t just sell products, but became part of India’s cultural vocabulary.

Cadbury Dairy Milk – “Kuch Khaas Hai”

When Indian chocolate advertising was still borrowing Western polish, Piyush Pandey gave it an Indian heartbeat. The Cadbury girl dancing on the cricket field wasn’t just celebrating a win; she was celebrating freedom, joy, and everyday emotion. The campaign’s warmth and simplicity made “Kuch Khaas Hai” a national phrase. It transformed Cadbury from a luxury treat into a part of Indian life and redefined what “sweet moments” meant.

Fevicol – “Fevicol ka Mazboot Jod”

Fevicol became more than glue; it became a symbol of resilience and togetherness. Pandey’s quirky, village-based humor — a crowded bus holding together miraculously, a wedding bench that can’t break — showed that strong storytelling could sell even the simplest product. The tagline “Fevicol ka jod hai, tootega nahi” entered everyday language, proving that humor rooted in local culture travels further than any global idea.

Asian Paints – “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai”

Pandey turned paint advertising into poetry. Instead of talking about walls and colors, he made homes speak about the people who live in them. “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai” reflected India’s emotional bond with its homes, giving the brand a soulful, timeless identity. It was one of the earliest campaigns to treat advertising as storytelling — not persuasion.

Hutch (Vodafone) – “You and I” with Cheeka the Pug