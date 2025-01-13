Angel One appoints Ambarish Kenghe as group CEO

Angel One has announced the appointment of Ambarish Kenghe as Group Chief Executive Officer. He will assume his role as CEO in March 2025.

Widely recognized as "AK" within the fintech community, Kenghe is a technology and product leader with extensive experience in fintech, e-commerce, and consumer electronics. In his previous role as Vice President and General Manager at Google Pay APAC, AK was instrumental in scaling Google Pay’s footprint and advancing the UPI ecosystem in India. He also played a pivotal role in the launch of Chromecast and contributed significantly to Google TV’s development.

Before Google, AK served as Chief Product Officer at Myntra, where he spearheaded AI/ML powered innovations that redefined the fashion e-commerce landscape. Earlier in his career, he worked as a strategy consultant at Bain & Company in San Francisco and as an engineer specializing in high-speed switching at Cisco Systems in San Jose.

A prolific inventor with four patents to his name, AK's academic journey includes an MBA from UC Berkeley, a master's degree in computer science from Purdue University, a master's degree in computer science and engineering from IIT Kanpur, and a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from AMU.

As he steps into his new role at Angel One, Ambarish Kenghe expressed his enthusiasm "I am truly honored to be part of Angel One, a brand that has been at the forefront of transforming India’s fintech landscape. With its focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Angel One has built a strong foundation. I am eager to work with the talented team to drive the next phase of growth and empower users with advanced financial solutions."